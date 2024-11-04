'Gushpaithiya Bandhan,' PM Modi Calls Out JMM-led Coalition At A Rally In Jharkhand's Garhwa

"Termites of corruption make the country hollow. In Jharkhand, the JMM, Congress and RJD have crossed all limits as far as corruption is concerned. This has impacted the poor, dalits, tribals and the backward communities. Jharkhand CM, MLAs and MPs of JMM-led coalition are neck-deep in corruption," the PM said, asserting that only the BJP can provide 'Suvidha', 'Suraksha', 'Sthirta' and 'Samriddhi', which is "Modi's guarantee".