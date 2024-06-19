'I Challenge PM Modi Openly To...': Uddhav Thackeray's Fresh Dig Ahead Of Maha Assembly Elections

With assembly polls awaited in the state later this year, Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start campaigning for the upcoming polls in Maharashtra.
Furthermore, the veteran politician also expressed his desire to witness the fall of the Union government so that the INDIA government could be formed.
Addressing the party workers in Mumbai on the occasion of 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Today, I welcomed not only our winning MPs but also those who did not win. I want the government to fall and elections to be held so that we can form INDIA alliance govt...I challenge Modi ji openly to start campaigning for Assembly elections from today itself...I challenge PM Modi to go to Andhra Pradesh and say that whatever Chandrababu Naidu has said in his manifesto he will fulfil it."
Moreover, Uddhav also asserted that he would never go with those who once tried to 'finish off' his party. "We will never go with those who tried to finish off the Shiv Sena," Thackeray declared.
Apart from this, Uddhav even said that no poll should be held for 11 seats of the Legislative Council, where MLAs will be voting, till the Supreme Court rules on disqualification pleas related to some members of the lower house.