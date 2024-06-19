'I Challenge PM Modi Openly To...': Uddhav Thackeray's Fresh Dig Ahead Of Maha Assembly Elections

Addressing the party workers in Mumbai on the occasion of 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Today, I welcomed not only our winning MPs but also those who did not win. I want the government to fall and elections to be held so that we can form INDIA alliance govt...I challenge Modi ji openly to start campaigning for Assembly elections from today itself...I challenge PM Modi to go to Andhra Pradesh and say that whatever Chandrababu Naidu has said in his manifesto he will fulfil it."