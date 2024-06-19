National

'I Challenge PM Modi Openly To...': Uddhav Thackeray's Fresh Dig Ahead Of Maha Assembly Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also expressed his desire to witness the fall of the Union government so that the INDIA government could be formed. Moreover, Uddhav also asserted that he would never go with those who once tried to 'finish off' his party. 'We will never go with those who tried to finish off the Shiv Sena', Thackeray asserted.

PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI
info_icon

With assembly polls awaited in the state later this year, Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start campaigning for the upcoming polls in Maharashtra.

Furthermore, the veteran politician also expressed his desire to witness the fall of the Union government so that the INDIA government could be formed.

Addressing the party workers in Mumbai on the occasion of 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Today, I welcomed not only our winning MPs but also those who did not win. I want the government to fall and elections to be held so that we can form INDIA alliance govt...I challenge Modi ji openly to start campaigning for Assembly elections from today itself...I challenge PM Modi to go to Andhra Pradesh and say that whatever Chandrababu Naidu has said in his manifesto he will fulfil it."

Moreover, Uddhav also asserted that he would never go with those who once tried to 'finish off' his party. "We will never go with those who tried to finish off the Shiv Sena," Thackeray declared.

Apart from this, Uddhav even said that no poll should be held for 11 seats of the Legislative Council, where MLAs will be voting, till the Supreme Court rules on disqualification pleas related to some members of the lower house.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Power Demand All-time High At 8,656 MW As Blistering Heatwave Refuses To Abate
  2. Bima Bharti To Seek Re-Election From Rupauli Assembly Seat On RJD Ticket
  3. NTA Scraps UGC-NET A Day After Exam Amid Questions Over Integrity; Test To Be Conducted Afresh
  4. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  5. 'Signed Blank Paper': Fresh Twist In Bengal Train Accident As Complainant Takes U-Turn | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Black Bodycon Dress At ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Event
  2. 'GoT' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Begins Production
  3. Sana Makbul's Favourite Yoga Poses: Bhujangasana And Dhanurasana
  4. Actor Sheezan Khan Completes 11 Years In TV Industry, Promises 'More To Come'
  5. Iqbal Khan On 'Commander Karan Saxena': 'Never Played Anything This Dark In The Last 23-24 Years'
Sports News
  1. USA Vs RSA, Super 8 T20 World Cup: South Africa Overcome Stiff United States' Challenge
  2. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score: USA Fight But Fall Short As SA Find Their Mojo
  3. Latest Sports News Today: India-W Beat South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; Euro 2024 Features Croatia Vs Albania
  4. India Vs Afghanistan Prediction T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. ESP Vs ITA, UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Will Not Underestimate Spain, Says Luciano Spalletti
World News
  1. President Putin Gifts 2nd Russian Luxury Limousine To North Korean Leader Kim
  2. Why Are Gen Z Men Spending Thousands On ‘Lookmaxxing’? Can This TikTok Trend Get Them A Perfect Appearance?
  3. How Taylor Swift Celebrated Scooter Braun's Retirement From Music Management At The Eras Tour
  4. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  5. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21