Elections

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls

As per reports, the five leaders were expelled from the party for failing to withdraw their nominations filed for the polls on November 20.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray |
Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Weeks before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray has expelled five rebel leaders for "anti-party activities." As per reports, the five leaders were expelled from the party for failing to withdraw their nominations filed for the polls on November 20.

Joining for a Gateway: Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance supporters at a protest march against the Mahayuti coalition government in Mumbai on September 1, 2024 - Photo: Getty Images
In Maharashtra Elections, It Is Regional Vs National

BY Shweta Desai

The five expelled rebel leaders have been identified as -

  1. Bhiwandi East MLA Rupesh Mhatre

  2. Vishwas Nandekar

  3. Chandrakant Ghugul

  4. Sanjay Awari

  5. Prasad Thackeray

For the Maharashtra assembly polls, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP have come together to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

NCP(SCP) president Sharad Pawar - PTI
Election Wrap: Sharad Pawar's Big Hint At Retirement, Sanjay Verma Appointed New DGP; Yogi, Rajnath Slam JMM

BY Outlook Web Desk

From this alliance, 14 leaders had filed their nominations, defying party command. However, on Monday, Congress' Mukhtar Shaikh withdrew from the Kasba Peth assembly constituency in Pune and declared his support for the party's official candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati also withdrew as a Congress candidate from Kolhapur North minutes before the deadline. Along with this. Hemalata Patil from Nashik Central, Madhu Chavan from Byculla and Vishwanath Walvi from Nandurbar lso withdrew their nominations.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange also withdrew from the race and declared his support for the two candidates from Parvati and Daund in the assembly polls.

After the withdrawals across the alliance, a total of 4,140 candidates are now left in the fray for 288 legislative assembly seats.

Maharashtra will head to the polls on November 20, 2024 in a single phase. The results and counting of votes will be held on November 23.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs ENG T20Is: Phil Salt To Keep Wickets For England Despite Jos Buttler's Return
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mizoram's Agni Chopra Hopeful To Qualify For Elite Division After Good Start
  3. ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Harmanpreet Returns To Top-10, Smriti Stays At Fourth Place
  4. Uganda vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: When And Where To Watch
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Scott Boland Hopeful Of Keeping KL Rahul Under Pressure
Football News
  1. Corruption In Ligue 1? Investigators Raid French League Offices Regarding Investment Deal
  2. Celtic Vs RB Leipzig, Champions League: Rodgers Compares Opponents To Borussia Dortmund
  3. Neymar Injury Update: Brazilian Star Reveals Details After Being Subbed Off In Al-Hilal Win
  4. Real Madrid Vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League: Fonseca Targets Statement Win
  5. Manchester United Vs PAOK Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  3. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  4. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Delhi Gears Up For Assembly Polls, Pollution Takes Spotlight In Campaign
  3. UP Bypolls: Residents of Dwarkapuri Basti in Sisamau, Kanpur Call for Election Boycott
  4. Day In Pics: November 05, 2024
  5. Election Wrap: Sharad Pawar's Big Hint At Retirement, Sanjay Verma Appointed New DGP; Yogi, Rajnath Slam JMM
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  3. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
World News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. 'Unlawful': Canadian Police Warns Of Arrest As Thousands Of Hindus Protest Against Brampton Temple Attack
  3. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  4. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  5. Spain Floods: Spanish Royal Couple Meets Angry Residents As Rescue Ops Continue In Valencia
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  6. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship