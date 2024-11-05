National

Election Wrap: Sharad Pawar's Big Hint At Retirement, Sanjay Verma Appointed New DGP; Yogi, Rajnath Slam JMM

Jharkhand is set to hold the assembly elections in two phases on November 13 and November 20 while elections in Maharashtra will take place on November 20. Vote counting and result announcement will take place for both the states on November 23, as per the schedule shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Maharashtra assemble elections sharad pawar
NCP(SCP) president Sharad Pawar
With less than two weeks left for the much-awaited assembly elections in the states of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the poll preparations are going on in full swing with fresh developments setting the electoral stage every day. Here's a look at the top developments of the day.

Elections wrap: Maharashtra assembly polls 2024

Sharad Pawar's retirement hint: Hinting at retirement from parliamentary politics, 83-year-old NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he will have to think about whether he should seek another Rajya Sabha term after his current tenure ends. Pawar's remarks came during a campaign rally for grand-nephew Yugendra Pawar at Supa in Baramati assembly constituency in the district.

"With your support, I first went to the state assembly. I became a minister of state and (then) cabinet minister. I became chief minister four times. I worked as defence minister at the Centre. Later I worked as agriculture minister for ten years, and today I am in the Rajya Sabha," said Pawar adding "....but, I will have to stop somewhere... I will have to bring the new generation forward. I am working with this principle. This does not mean that I have left social work. But I do not want power. I will keep serving and working for the people."

"I decided that I will not be involved in the local politics here and gave all the responsibilities to Ajit dada (nephew Ajit Pawar). For the last 25-30 years, he had all the responsibilities. For the first 30 years, I was there, later Ajit dada was there for another 25 to 30 years and now there is a need to make arrangements for a new leadership", Pawar further added.

Sanjay Verma appointed as DGP

Right ahead of the assembly elections on November 20, Sanjay Kumar Verma was has been appointed as Maharashtra's new Director General of Police (DGP) replacing Rashmi Shukla, who was removed on a directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Verma, serving as Director General - Legal and Technical, is a 1990-batch IPS officer. He is set to retire in April 2028, the official said.

Kalpana Soren meets the public during the Assembly elections campaign
Why ‘Abua’ Is Important In Jharkhand Assembly Elections

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

Elections wrap: Jharkhand assembly polls 2024

Rajnath's 'fused crackers' remark: Terming the JMM-led coalition Diwali's "fused crackers", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the BJP was a mighty rocket that would take Jharkhand to newer heights.

Addressing an election rally in Ranchi's Hatia, Singh said it was amply clear who would form government in the state after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's proposer Mandal Murmu deserted the "sinking ship" of JMM to join the BJP.

"The festival of Diwali has just concluded. The JMM, Congress and RJD are fused Diwali crackers now. BJP is a mighty rocket that alone will take Jharkhand to newer heights," he said.

Kharge's dig at BJP: Claiming that the BJP has no intention to ensure the welfare of people in Jharkhand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the saffron camp of trying to grab power to "plunder" the state's coal and other mineral resources.

"The BJP is eying Jharkhand's 'black gold' (coal) and seeking to plunder its mineral resources. Their intention is not the welfare of the people. The BJP talks about infiltration, and why can't its governments at the Centre and in Assam act against illegal immigrants," Kharge alleged.

"PM Modi is 'jhootho ke sardar' (Head of liars). He promised two crore jobs to youths but where is employment? Beware of them who will only indulge in loot," Kharge said addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Mandu.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Full List Of Congress Candidates
Full List: Congress Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024

BY Outlook Web Desk

Yogi says 'bring BJP to 'bulldoze' mafia: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of "patronising" mafia and urged people to vote for BJP which would "bulldoze" them.

Adityanath also claimed that such actions were being taken against the mafia in his home state Uttar Pradesh.

He also claimed that it is the BJP that can "guarantee security and safety" to people.

"The JMM-led coalition is patronising mafia in sectors, such as land, sand, forest, mining, and liquor, in Jharkhand...Like UP, bring the BJP to power in Jharkhand to bulldoze mafia," he claimed while addressing an election rally in Koderma.

Adityanath also alleged, "Like Aurangzeb looted the country's wealth and destroyed temples, the JMM-led coalition and its ministers, including Alamgir Alam looted Jharkhand's people."

