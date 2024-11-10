Maharashtra Polls: Kharge, Shah Launch Manifesto Ahead Of Assembly Election | Key Highlights

The MVA manifesto lays out an ambitious set of promises aimed at uplifting Maharashtra's people, particularly women, youth, and farmers.

Mahalakshmi Yojana: Promise to provide Rs 3,000 per month to women in Maharashtra, a significant increase from the Rs 1,500 offered under the existing Ladki Behna Yojana.

Healthcare and free medicine: Promise to implement a health insurance scheme worth Rs 25 lakh for every citizen, and free medicine to citizens.

Financial aid for farmers: Loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers, with an additional Rs 50,000 offered to those who repay their loans on time.

Support for unemployed youth: Promise to provide Rs 4,000 per month to job seekers who are graduates or hold diplomas.

Caste census and reservation reform: Promise to introduce a caste census in Maharashtra along with a promise to remove the 50% ceiling on reservations aiming to identify and address the social and economic status of various communities.