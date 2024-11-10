Maharashtra Polls: Kharge, Shah Launch Manifesto Ahead Of Assembly Election | Key Highlights

On Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the manifesto of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) a few hours after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) manifesto ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls.
During the manifesto release event, Kharge highlighted the MVA’s vision for Maharashtra's future, focusing on key issues of agriculture, rural and urban development, health, and public welfare. The manifesto lays out five “pillars” to ensure sustainable development across the state: Agriculture and Rural Development, Industry and Employment, Urban Growth, Environmental Protection, and Public Welfare.
“The MVA guarantees will uplift families and provide economic relief, with each family receiving approximately Rs 3.5 lakh per year,” Kharge asserted.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah asserted that the BJP’s manifesto is a reflection of the aspirations of Maharashtra’s people. He lauded the state’s leadership in social reforms and independence and emphasized that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would continue to prioritize the dignity of farmers, the poor, and women.
“Maharashtra has always led the way for an independent India and for social reform. This manifesto embodies the spirit of Maharashtra,” Shah said.
The party’s Mahayuti coalition, which includes Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar), is confident of a strong performance at the polls.
MVA promises incentives, free medicine, and caste census
The MVA’s manifesto launch event was attended by leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and other MVA allies. Kharge called on the people of Maharashtra to reject the ruling Mahayuti coalition and vote for a stable, inclusive government.
“We want a government that listens to the people, that ensures progress and welfare for all," Kharge said. "MVA stands for a future where every family, every woman, and every young person has the opportunity to thrive.”
Key promises made in MVA’s manifesto
The MVA manifesto lays out an ambitious set of promises aimed at uplifting Maharashtra's people, particularly women, youth, and farmers.
Mahalakshmi Yojana: Promise to provide Rs 3,000 per month to women in Maharashtra, a significant increase from the Rs 1,500 offered under the existing Ladki Behna Yojana.
Healthcare and free medicine: Promise to implement a health insurance scheme worth Rs 25 lakh for every citizen, and free medicine to citizens.
Financial aid for farmers: Loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers, with an additional Rs 50,000 offered to those who repay their loans on time.
Support for unemployed youth: Promise to provide Rs 4,000 per month to job seekers who are graduates or hold diplomas.
Caste census and reservation reform: Promise to introduce a caste census in Maharashtra along with a promise to remove the 50% ceiling on reservations aiming to identify and address the social and economic status of various communities.
Free bus service for women: Promise to provide free bus services for women across the state.
Direct financial assistance for families: Proposal to offer Rs 3 lakh annually to each family under the Mahalakshmi Scheme.
BJP promises jobs, farmer welfare, and infrastructure growth
Just a few hours before MVA, Amit Shah launched BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Mumbai in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, who led the manifesto committee, spoke about the economic strides made under the current Mahayuti government. “This manifesto is dedicated to the people of Maharashtra. Under our leadership, the state's GSDP has seen significant growth. A Mahayuti government is crucial for the state’s economic progress,” Mungantiwar said.
“We are committed to achieving a five trillion-dollar economy and will honor every promise in this manifesto after securing victory,” he added highlighting the party’s commitment to the state’s economic growth.
Key promises made in BJP’s manifesto
The BJP also aims to make the state a “1 trillion-dollar economy” by 2028, with an emphasis on transforming cities like Nagpur, Pune, and Nashik into hubs for aerospace, fintech, and artificial intelligence (AI). Key promises of the BJP manifesto includes a range of welfare schemes for farmers, women, and healthcare.
Ladki Behen Yojana: Promise to increase monthly assistance for women from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.
Job creation: Promise to create 25 lakh new jobs in the next five years.
Farm loan waivers: Waivers for farmers and a compensation scheme for crop sales below MSP.
AI hub: Plan to develop Maharashtra into a leading center for artificial intelligence and fintech.
Pension hike: Increase in old age pension from Rs1,500 to Rs 2,100 per month.
Price Control: Promise to stabilize prices of essential commodities.
Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, 2024. The counting of votes will be done on November 23.