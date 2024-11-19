A Heated Ad Battle Marks End Of Maharashtra Election Campaign

Uddhav Thackeray released a separate video, appealing to the voters for ‘justice’ after he was ousted from the CM post in 2022. Flanked with a photo of his father and founder of Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray, and the party’s new symbol—mashaal (flaming torch), Thackeray reminded voters of how the MVA government was pulled down and replaced by the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) government. “They broke our party, stole our party name and symbol… but they could not steal the love, support and trust of people,” he said in an emotional appeal.