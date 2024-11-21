Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%

For the Maharashtra state polls, the BJP-led Mahayuti is hoping for another term at power. However, the MVA alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP Sharad Pawar is expecting to make a strong comeback.

Maharashtra Voter Turnout
Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11% | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 65.11 percent for the 2024 assembly elections. While the turnout may seem low for a state with 9.7 crore eligible voters, this number stands as Maharashtra's highest turnout since 1995.

For the 2024 polls, the voter turnout across Maharashtra was slow, with the first numbers clocking in at six percent.

While these figures are still provisional, it is one of the highest Maharashtra has seen in nearly 30 years.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Maharashtra elections had a voter turnout of 61.74 percent.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voter Turnout

  • Ahmednagar- 71.73%

  • Akola- 64.98%

  • Amravati- 65.57%

  • Aurangabad- 68.89%

  • Beed- 67.79%

  • Bhandara-69.42%

  • Chandrapur- 71.27%

  • Dhule- 64.70%

  • Gadchiroli- 73.68%

  • Gondiya- 69.53%

  • Hingoli- 71.10%

  • Jalgaon- 64.42%

  • Jalna- 72.30%

  • Kolhapur- 76.25%

  • Latur-66.92%

  • Mumbai City- 52.07%

  • Mumbai Suburban - 55.77%

  • Nagpur- 60.49%

  • Nanded- 64.92%

  • Nandurbar- 69.15%

  • Nashik-67.57%

  • Osmanabad- 64.27%

  • Palghar- 65.95%

  • Parbhani- 70.38%

  • Pune- 61.05%

  • Raigad- 67.23%

  • Ratnagiri- 64.65%

  • Sangli- 71.89%

  • Satara- 71.71%

  • Sindhudurg- 68.40%

  • Solapur- 67.36%

  • Thane- 56.05%

  • Wardha- 68.30%

  • Washim- 66.01%

  • Yavatmal- 69.02%

Overal - 65.11 Percent

Highest Turnout Since 1995

Nearly 30 years ago, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 71.7 percent during the 1995 assembly elections. Since then, the turnout has been on a decline in the western state.

However, with the 2024 polls, which came after five years of political turmoil and splits, Maharashtra stepped out and voted.

The 2024 voter turnout has also surpassed the Lok Sabha turnout of June 2024 which stood at 61.39 percent.

Ahead of the state polls, celebrities, politicians, sportspersons and activists urged the people of Maharashtra to step out and cast their vote.

As per ECI, the highest voter turnout was seen in Kohlapur (76.25 percent), followed by Gadrchiroli at 73.68 percent and Jalna with 72.30 percent.

Mumbai city on the other hand, at the lowest turnout across the assembly polls.

As polling concludes in the states, various exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra. The final count will be done by the Election Commission of India on November 23.

