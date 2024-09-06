UP's New Social Media Policy Opens Doors To Paid Government Mouthpieces

Supreme Court lawyer Ninad Laud, who was consulted by Shreya Singhal, the petitioner in the case challenging Section 66A of the IT Act, while reviewing the new digital media policy said, “There is no law that this flows from really, and it talks about how an account that “violates the IT Act” will be delisted/ become ineligible. So the reference to the IT Act is to spell out a general disqualification. But, there is no provision of the IT Act that has been referenced. Surely, it cannot be a reference to Sec 66A which has been already struck done by the SC.”