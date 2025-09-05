Grand Ciel (The Site) Review | A Capitalist Horror Minus The Jump Scares

Grand Ciel tells its story through Vincent (Damien Bonnard)—one of the few white Frenchmen willing to endure the night shift. For this, he is quickly rewarded in a workplace structured around hierarchies of race and class. His colleagues urge him to join their informal attempts at solidarity, since unions do not fight for temp workers like them. But Vincent does not want to dream of rebellion. What motivates him is not collective resistance, but the fantasy of one day affording the very gleaming gated community he is helping construct, replete with its manicured greenery, views for miles, and no trace of the men who built it.