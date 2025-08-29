Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Review: Nidhi Saxena’s Stunning Sophomore Frees Womanhood Through Mystical Reverie

In scene after scene, DP Vikas Urs (who’s also behind the year’s two other gems, Sabar Bonda and Vaghachipani) weaves breathtaking compositions. There are lovely images of women in repose and stillness, tucked away from male vicinity as well as being part of sisterhoods. There are strains of disagreement that eventually bound towards common assertion. Shots of a yard of sari billowing against the blue sky and a tree’s blossoms linger as soothingly as a static of a woman eating an apple, a stream gurgling just below, or Barkha resting under a tree. An outline of distant peaks feels as tantalizing as a hidden urge to renew oneself. Nature’s calming canopy becomes their haven, despite it too having certain regimentations. There are routes and areas forbidden for women. An ancient snake myth linked to a river sets off the drama and keeps coloring its contours. Some subscribe to the myth, insisting on recent sightings, while others are cynical. The myth begins to feel more real, leaking into regular conversations. Entwining a forest, serenity, punctuated communities of schoolchildren, migratory birds and huddled women, Saxena sublimates us in emotional and spiritual spaces unclipped by the tangible. We float through, as a collective ache for catharsis trails all women.