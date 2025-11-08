KIFF 2025 | Blue Moon Review: Ethan Hawke Is Shatteringly Magnificent In Richard Linklater’s Absorbing Chamber Drama

Hart has lofty standards. He sees Rodgers as bending to a populist compromise. While the latter views no harm in it, reiterating it as equally difficult to rake in audiences, Hart stays stubborn in an ivory tower of judgement. But the stab of envy is deeply felt. He urges Rodgers not to create art that panders, but reach for more emotionally thorny terrain. Hart is openly dismissive of sentimentalism. He insists Rodgers can do so much more than pursue further mindless iterations of what’s emerged his biggest hit. To lean into such expectations would be to strip himself of the full spectrum of his own intelligence and talent. In Hart’s plea is the thinly disguised appeal for Rodgers to come back and work with him. Otherwise, shorn of him, Hart would become a nobody, forgotten entirely. He may not confess it but he’s wrecked at being cast aside, having his more tonally myriad art be seen as failure instead of Rodgers’ cheesy, upbeat emotional bait. Everyone, from Hawke to Scott, luxuriates in Robert Kaplow’s sparkling dialogues. Hawke dives in with unflappable energy right off the bat. He’s indefatigable, though at times, the physically impersonating tics are too diverting. There’s the bald cap, the studied hunch that threatens to take you out despite Hawke’s verbal and emotional litheness. But he’s too deft an actor to be sanded in by these.