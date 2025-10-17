Nasser Hussain emphasised Harmanpreet Kaur's need to perform well
India must win matches against England and New Zealand to advance
Harmanpreet has struggled with only 71 runs in four games
Hussain rejected claims of India relying solely on opening batsmen
Former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain stressed that India's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur must perform like Australia's Alyssa Healy in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025.
Hussain noted Harmanpreet's "fantastic World Cup record" and expects her to play a match-winning role for India, who currently sit fourth in the points table. With two defeats, India need crucial wins to secure a semi-final spot.
Speaking during a JioHotstar Press Room event on October 17, Nasser Hussain highlighted Harmanpreet's previous record in the World Cup. "Like I said, Harmanpreet has a fantastic World Cup record," Hussain said.
"The bigger the game, just like Alyssa Healy, in the last couple of games before the match against India, the stats had come off a little bit, but in the two big games, she suddenly delivers," he added. "I expect the same from the Indian captain, really."
This comes as India, currently in a precarious position after losing two close matches against South Africa and Australia, prepares to face England on Sunday in Indore on October 19. Any further defeats will dash their World Cup hopes.
Harmanpreet has endured a poor run so far in the tournament, scoring 71 runs in four games. Her deputy Smriti Mandhana (134 runs) and Pratika Rawal (180 runs) have done the bulk of the scoring at the top. However, Hussain now expects the Harmanpreet-led middle-order to step up and support them.
Hussain Rubbishes Over-Reliance On Openers
Hussain challenged claims of India's excessive dependence on opening batters Mandhana and Rawal. He acknowledged Harleen Deol's contribution, commenting that the right-hander has been "okay" and "consistent".
Hussain, however, cautioned against comparing strike rates, explaining, "When you are batting in the powerplay and opening in the powerplay, your strike rate would be higher compared to middle-order batters." He added, "So, just be careful when comparing strike rates. I don't think India are over reliant on their openers."
"Jemimah Rodrigues has scored runs down the order, while Deepti (Sharma) has also performed well down the order. In the first game against Sri Lanka, people down the order were getting runs," Hussain said. "I don't think they are heavily reliant on one-two players."
India's Knockout Games For Semi-Finals
Seven-time champions Australia have already secured their semi-final spot. India, England, South Africa, and New Zealand are competing for the remaining three places.
India currently hold fourth place in the standings, but their losses against South Africa and Australia have complicated their position. Wins against England and New Zealand would practically ensure India's semi-final advancement.
Hussain emphasised the importance of India's upcoming matches. "They have lost two on the bounce now", he remarked, adding that "every game nearly, they have to play like a knockout game". He noted, "in knockout games, your big players come".
In the field, Hussain identified Deepti Sharma as a key player to destroy partnerships. "Deepti is the one you go to as a partnership breaker", he suggested, adding that for England, "it might be Sophie Ecclestone". He also mentioned the scenario where "Nat Sciver-Brunt gets going on Sunday", highlighting the need for someone to dissolve partnerships.
(With PTI Inputs)