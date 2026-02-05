ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Former England Captain Slams ICC – ‘Bangladesh, Pakistan, India Must Be Treated The Same’

Nasser Hussain criticised the ICC for removing Bangladesh from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, questioning whether the same stance would have been taken had India refused to play due to political reasons

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC t20 World Cup 2026 Nasser Hussain ICC criticism comments Bangladesh Pakistan India
File photo of former England captain Nasser Hussain. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland after refusing to play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India

  • Nasser Hussain questioned whether the ICC would have acted as firmly if India had withdrawn similarly

  • Pakistan announced a boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India in solidarity with Bangladesh

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has criticised the ICC over its decision to remove Bangladesh from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, questioning whether the governing body would have acted similarly had a powerhouse like India been involved.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup after refusing to play their scheduled matches in India, citing security concerns.

“If India, a month before a tournament, said ‘Our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?’” Hussain said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

“The only question all sides ask for is consistency. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same’, the 57-year-old said. “Yes, India fans may say, ‘Cry more, we have the money!’ But with power comes responsibility.”

Bangladesh Ouster, Pakistan Boycott

Bangladesh refused to tour India after star pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the Indian Premier League on the BCCI’s instructions. While the Indian board did not explain the decision, it followed reports of increased attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan took it a step further, announcing a boycott of their high-profile T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the move was a gesture of solidarity with Bangladesh.

Hussain Backs Pakistan, Bangladesh

Hussain, who was born in Chennai to a former Tamil Nadu cricketer, said that cricket was “risking shooting itself in the foot” if decisions were taken based on politics.

“I’m amazed at how well Pakistan have done and continue to do with everything that they are working against. And I actually quite like Bangladesh sticking to their guns, standing up for their players,” he said.

“I quite like Pakistan sticking up for Bangladesh as well. At some stage, someone should say, ‘Enough with this politics, can we just get back to playing cricket?’”

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana’s Bengaluru Eye Second Title

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Clears India's Stance For Clash Against Pakistan - Here's What He Said

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Looks To Avoid USA Upset Repeat – ‘That’s History Now’

  4. New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Tim Seifert Brings Up Quick Half-Century

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan PM Backs India Match Boycott – ‘We Are With Bangladesh’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  2. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  3. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  4. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  5. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  2. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  3. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  4. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  5. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  3. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  4. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  5. How Taliban’s New Court Rules Further Downgrade Women And Cement Social Control

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y