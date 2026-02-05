ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Former England Captain Slams ICC – ‘Bangladesh, Pakistan, India Must Be Treated The Same’

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland after refusing to play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India
Nasser Hussain questioned whether the ICC would have acted as firmly if India had withdrawn similarly
Pakistan announced a boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India in solidarity with Bangladesh
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has criticised the ICC over its decision to remove Bangladesh from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, questioning whether the governing body would have acted similarly had a powerhouse like India been involved.
Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup after refusing to play their scheduled matches in India, citing security concerns.
“If India, a month before a tournament, said ‘Our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?’” Hussain said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.
“The only question all sides ask for is consistency. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same’, the 57-year-old said. “Yes, India fans may say, ‘Cry more, we have the money!’ But with power comes responsibility.”
Bangladesh Ouster, Pakistan Boycott
Bangladesh refused to tour India after star pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the Indian Premier League on the BCCI’s instructions. While the Indian board did not explain the decision, it followed reports of increased attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.
Pakistan took it a step further, announcing a boycott of their high-profile T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the move was a gesture of solidarity with Bangladesh.
Hussain Backs Pakistan, Bangladesh
Hussain, who was born in Chennai to a former Tamil Nadu cricketer, said that cricket was “risking shooting itself in the foot” if decisions were taken based on politics.
“I’m amazed at how well Pakistan have done and continue to do with everything that they are working against. And I actually quite like Bangladesh sticking to their guns, standing up for their players,” he said.
“I quite like Pakistan sticking up for Bangladesh as well. At some stage, someone should say, ‘Enough with this politics, can we just get back to playing cricket?’”
(With PTI Inputs)