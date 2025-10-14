ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

India's road to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals is on a knife-edge. With three crucial matches left, here's a breakdown of the qualification rules, current standings, and how net run rate could shape Harmanpreet Kaur & Co's campaign

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Womens World Cup 2025: Indias Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India's campaign has hit turbulence with consecutive losses to South Africa and Australia

  • Historical record shows teams with fewer than seven points rarely qualify for the semi-finals

  • The clashes against England and New Zealand are pivotal for Harmanpreet Kaur & Co.

After a promising start to their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, India have stumbled -- losing back-to-back group matches against South Africa and Australia. These defeats put the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side in a precarious position as the race to the semi-finals enters a decisive phase.

The qualification system for the semi-finals is determined by the league standings at the end of the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, making every match in the group stage crucial for teams aiming to qualify.

Points are awarded for each match win, and if teams finish with equal points, net run rate (NRR) is used as the tie-breaker.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Current Standings

As of October 13, 2025, before the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match, Australia lead with seven points from four matches, maintaining a net run rate of +1.353 despite one abandoned fixture against Sri Lanka.

England follows closely with six points from three wins, boasting the tournament's best NRR at +1.864 after defeating Sri Lanka by 89 runs.

South Africa's narrow three-wicket victory over Bangladesh elevated them to third place with six points, though their negative NRR of -0.618 creates vulnerability in tie-breaker scenarios.

Related Content
Related Content

India are fourth with four points but have a significant NRR advantage of +0.682 over South Africa, while New Zealand and Bangladesh trail with two points each in a tight race for the final semi-final spots. Sri Lanka and Pakistan, both winless, are 7th and 8th, respectively.

India's Remaining Fixtures And Qualification Scenarios

India have three league matches left: against England on October 19, New Zealand on October 23, and Bangladesh on October 26. They will need to win at least two of their remaining games to stay alive in the semi-final race.

  1. Win All Three: If India win all three remaining games, they will finish with 10 points and will confirm a semi-final spot regardless of other results.

  2. Win Two And Lose One: In this scenario, India will have eight points, probably enough to qualify, provided their NNR is ahead of other contenders.

  3. Lose Two Or More: If India fail to win more than a couple of matches from their remaining fixtures, their chances will depend on other results, especially matches involving South Africa and New Zealand.

These fixtures against England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh are effectively do-or-die outings for the Indian team.

Historical Marker And NRR Matters

India's net run rate advantage of +0.682 over South Africa's -0.618 provides crucial breathing room in qualification scenarios.

Analysts predicted that if India win two of their remaining three matches, eight points could still be sufficient for advancement depending on other results.

However, should India lose to England and New Zealand, their maximum six points would fall short of the historical cutoff, as no team with fewer than seven points have qualified for semi-finals in the previous two editions. In fact, India finished fifth with six points in the last edition, while New Zealand missed out on a semi-final spot despite accumulating seven points in 2017.

South Africa's superior win count gives them an edge in potential tie-breakers, making India's upcoming match against England particularly decisive for their semi-final aspirations.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SL Vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Score 258/6 In First Innings

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test Day 3: SA Need 226 Runs On Day 4 To Win The 1st Test In Lahore

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  5. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  3. Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

  4. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  5. Telangana Thunderstorm Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 14 Districts

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  2. All Hostages Freed From Gaza, Trump To Soon Address Israeli Parliament | Latest Updates

  3. Palestinian President Abbas To Attend Gaza Summit, Says Macron

  4. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  5. László Krasznahorkai Wins Nobel Prize In Literature 2025

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs