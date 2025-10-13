South Africa Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup: BAN-W Batting First In Vizag - Check Playing XIs

South Africa face Bangladesh in match 14 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
Nigar Sultana Joty elects to bat first after winning toss
Proteas favourites to win encounter
Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in match 14 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday (October 13).
South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's Cricket Cup: Playing XIs
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter
After a crushing 10-wicket loss to England in their opener, the Proteas women found their rhythm with convincing wins over New Zealand and hosts India, reigniting their campaign in style. Currently, they sit fourth on the points table with a -0.888 Net Run Rate.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, began their tournament on a high, producing a morale-boosting seven-wicket win over Pakistan. However, successive defeats against England and New Zealand have dented their momentum and exposed some persistent vulnerabilities.
South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's Cricket Cup: Squads
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso.
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.
(With PTI inputs)