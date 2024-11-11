Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories

Saxena creates a richly interpretive space. She allows our minds to wander, forage through the ellipsis and carve out a tale of a life spent. Much of this is relayed through sound. One of the earliest scenes features the Nidhi in the film probing the walls and corners with a boom mic. The house is all but hollowed out. What have others said about her? She remarks no one ever liked her. Elsewhere, she talks about having a “vacuum of nothingness” inside her. The mother wonders, “Was my love ever enough for anyone?”