Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity

A deep unhappiness trails him. He has to re-negotiate a whole host of conflicts jostling within. He can’t find himself at ease within the configurations of heteronormative, aggressive masculinity. His life is a tussle between conditioning and the discomfort he experiences with it. It’s in the fleeting space of performance that he can express some of his anguish. However, the minute he is out of the space and back amongst men, the rush of connection he felt he elicited is negated. They jeer: who claps for plays on women? Bharani’s desolation intensifies furthermore. He’s dismissed and derided. A certain fluidity that performance allows him is put through its own trials. Can he own up to his self?