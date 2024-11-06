In a culture that prioritises unrealistic standards of youthfulness, the film demonstrates how these notions of self-worth ultimately turn the knife inwards—corroding everything that one may believe about themselves. Desirability becomes a rat race, sucking the young and the old into a vortex of crushing expectation and envy. No one is spared. As Fargeat emphasizes, the victors are only men: leering, greedy men, desperate to cash in on toxic consumerist fantasies. Much of the damage that Elizabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore, glorious and achingly vulnerable)—an actress past her prime—suffers is not just what she overhears but also internalises to a point of no return. In The Substance, Elizabeth is an Oscar winner, but her glory days have dwindled ages ago. Crushing loneliness now envelops her. She is the face of an aerobics show for a television channel. That too—she discovers by accident—is about to get struck out. The television executive Harvey (Dennis Quaid dialling up a brand of gleeful nastiness) wants someone “young”, “hot” and of the “now”. The final knell on Elizabeth’s public life is sounded.