Art & Entertainment

‘The Substance’ Cannes Film Festival Premiere Red Carpet: Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid Lead Celeb Roll Call

Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley, Coralie Fargeat and several other celebrities attended the premiere of ‘The Substance’ during the 77th Cannes Film Festival held on Sunday in Cannes. French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat got an 11-minute-long standing ovation after the premiere of her horror drama, which stars Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in the lead roles.

Dennis Quaid, director Coralie Fargeat, Margaret Qualley, and Demi Moore | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Dennis Quaid, from left, director Coralie Fargeat, Margaret Qualley, and Demi Moore pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Substance' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

1/8
Demi Moore
Demi Moore | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Demi Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Substance' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2/8
Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley, director Coralie Fargeat, and Demi Moore
Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley, director Coralie Fargeat, and Demi Moore | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Dennis Quaid, from left, Margaret Qualley, director Coralie Fargeat, and Demi Moore pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Substance' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3/8
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Margaret Qualley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Substance' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4/8
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Substance' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5/8
Carla Bruni
Carla Bruni | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Carla Bruni poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Substance' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6/8
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Alessandra Ambrosio poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Substance' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7/8
Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore
Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Margaret Qualley, left, and Demi Moore pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Substance' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8/8
Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley, director Coralie Fargeat and Demi Moore
Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley, director Coralie Fargeat and Demi Moore | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Dennis Quaid, from left, Margaret Qualley, director Coralie Fargeat and Demi Moore pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Substance' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  2. MP: Man Held For Rape, Murder Of Six-Year-Old Girl In Burhanpur
  3. Delhi LG Saxena Roots For Swati Maliwal, Slams Kejriwal For 'Deafening Silence'
  4. Mumbai: IndiGo Flight Delays Takeoff After Crew Spots Overbooked Passenger Standing Inside Aircraft
  5. Ex-Wrestling Chief Brij Bhushan Says ‘Have Proof Of My Innocence’
Entertainment News
  1. A R Rahman To Perform In Singapore And Kuala Lumpur
  2. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' To Be Screened Under Cannes Ecrans Juniors
  3. Imran Khan Reveals Uncle Aamir Khan Does Not Attend Bollywood Award Shows For THIS Reason
  4. Tamil Action Drama 'Rathnam' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From May 23
  5. 'Border 2' Latest Update: Here's When Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Will Reportedly Go On Floors
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  2. Real Madrid And Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos To Retire After Euro 2024
  3. Wrestling Federation Of India Shatters Hopes, Skips Indian Trials, Sends Quota Winners To Olympics
  4. Malaysia Masters Wrap: Treesa-Gayatri Advance To 2nd Rd, IND Singles Players Falter In Qualification
  5. England Vs Pakistan Women's 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
World News
  1. 300 Trafficked Indians 'Revolt' In Cambodia; Most Of Them Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police
  2. Julian Assange Can Appeal Against Extradition Order: A Brief History Of His Legal Battle
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker's Puffy Bonnet Hat Turns Heads On 'And Just Like That' Set
  4. UK's Infected Blood Scandal: How Years Of Cover Ups Killed 3,000 And Caused NHS' 'Deadliest Disaster Ever'
  5. Ed Dwight Becomes America's First Black Astronaut Candidate To Fly Into Space
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP; SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally Creates Ruckus