‘The Substance’ Cannes Film Festival Premiere Red Carpet: Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid Lead Celeb Roll Call

Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley, Coralie Fargeat and several other celebrities attended the premiere of ‘The Substance’ during the 77th Cannes Film Festival held on Sunday in Cannes. French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat got an 11-minute-long standing ovation after the premiere of her horror drama, which stars Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in the lead roles.