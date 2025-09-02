Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

Outlook Rating:
2 / 5

Venice Film Festival 2025 | India’s Orizzonti selection, centering two women sharing a flat in Mumbai, invokes uncertainties and equivocations only to leave them dangling

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still From Songs of Forgotten Trees
Still From Songs of Forgotten Trees Photo: Anuparna Roy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Anuparna Roy's Songs of Forgotten Trees starts well but feels uncertain in its vision

Despite few bracing, poignant moments, the film struggles to exert a grip

The spareness of the film acts as both its strength and undoing

In Anuparna Roy’s debut feature Songs of Forgotten Trees, premiering in the Orizzonti competition at 82nd Venice Film Festival, intimacy and isolation co-habit. The relationship between roommates Thooya (Naaz Shaikh) and Swetha (Sumi Baghel) in Mumbai is shaded by this inextricable attachment. There is no elaborate narrative here. Roy isn’t interested in a conventional narrative setup, opting instead for moments and impressions, things left unspoken and un-negotiated. She assembles the film through fragments of scenes. Right when Swetha moves in, Thooya plainly lays out the arrangement as it is. Sharing the flat involves accepting Thooya’s sex work unquestioningly, sans disparagement. For the most part, Songs of Forgotten Trees delineates snatches of affinity and tussle between the women with casual candor. But there are also pockets of bristling evasion hewn into their mutual understanding. Initially, Swetha steps aside as she familiarises herself with Thooya’s routine, the sight of men flicking in and out of her room. The apartment owner too has struck a deal with Thooya, foregoing rent as exchange. Roy plunges us through these lives, compromises and projections, while the city pushes down.

Thooya’s loneliness singes the screen. She uses a cheerfully unapologetic front to mask layers of crippling grief. She believes she has built a strong enough armor to endure the emotional toll of her livelihood. Neither does she suffer fools nor allow herself to be viewed with pity. Sex work is what she has chosen to get by in the meantime before an acting break. But does she even believe in her dreams anymore? Could she now think she’ll never make out of the sea of anonymity? Thooya’s survival is predicated on pleasing, managing the whims of her clients, being their uncomplaining, patient listening ear. She goes about shuttling among the men with matter-of-fact unfussiness, stifling waves of nausea and repulsion. She has detached her emotional self completely. When her therapist nudges her into giving greater, sobering weight to what her work claims of her body and mind, Thooya deflects. Her choosing to side-step continues to cut deep within. However, Roy’s handling of Thooya’s chats with her therapist and clients tend to rankle.

Related Content
Related Content
Ten Films You Should Not Miss At Venice Film Festival 2025 - Illustration
Ten Films You Shouldn’t Miss At Venice Film Festival 2025

BY Debanjan Dhar

How much has the grind of survival in the big city hollowed her out? Can she recognize the person she once was? These anxieties emboss the film, but Roy refrains from pressing any too imposingly. The only tether to Thooya’s childhood and roots in Assam is a long-lost friend, Jhuma. Thooya doesn’t know where she is, how she is doing. At one point, she wonders whether Jhuma is even alive. Yet, the memory of her friend haunts Thooya. The hollong trees of Assam and a local song Thooya hums run through the film as leitmotifs. She insists on the harshness of her childhood—a father who left and a mother who couldn’t let go. The sheer volatility that ensued must have been immense. Coupled with various other systemic coercions of her place, escape would only have been imminent. Guilt gnaws at her for the severance with her friend Jhuma, including her own stakes in it. Some of this turns a tad labored and expository.

Still From Songs of Forgotten Trees
Still From Songs of Forgotten Trees Photo: Anuparna Roy
info_icon

Roy keeps Songs of Forgotten Trees concise. At just over an hour, the film isn’t going for sprawling thematic ambition. The pivot remains few threadbare emotional throughlines that grow to bind the roommates. Wisely and refreshingly, Roy’s screenplay abstains from over-sweetening, cloying the relationship Thooya and Swetha develop. Instead, moments of laughter, teasing camaraderie and deep empathy are juxtaposed with hurt and strife both unleash on the other. The film grows on us most when it lets the women meet in mutual kindness. A cup of tea one makes for the other, Thooya lending Swetha her fiery red sari as the latter goes out on a date—these simple instances gradually lead to a wrenching scene of the two performing a long overdue conversation, Swetha putting on the self of an absent, longed-for friend. Sheathed in make-believe, the playful scene—rounding out the catching up with an old friend—widens to add misgivings and qualms. Shaikh and Baghel evoke the creases and walls between the women. A rawness clings to their performances. Despite all the chafing and flinging out for reconciliation, various chasms pulling Thooya and Swetha apart anchor the center.

Still from the film - Forest Flower Films
Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Review | Nidhi Saxena’s Stunning Sophomore Frees Womanhood Through Mystical Reverie

BY Debanjan Dhar

Roy keeps Songs of Forgotten Trees concise. At just over an hour, the film isn’t going for sprawling thematic ambition. The pivot remains few threadbare emotional throughlines that grow to bind the roommates. Wisely and refreshingly, Roy’s screenplay abstains from over-sweetening, cloying the relationship Thooya and Swetha develop. Instead, moments of laughter, teasing camaraderie and deep empathy are juxtaposed with hurt and strife both unleash on the other. The film grows on us most when it lets the women meet in mutual kindness. A cup of tea one makes for the other, Thooya lending Swetha her fiery red sari as the latter goes out on a date—these simple instances gradually lead to a wrenching scene of the two performing a long overdue conversation, Swetha putting on the self of an absent, longed-for friend. Sheathed in make-believe, the playful scene—rounding out the catching up with an old friend—widens to add misgivings and qualms. Shaikh and Baghel evoke the creases and walls between the women. A rawness clings to their performances. Despite all the chafing and flinging out for reconciliation, various chasms pulling Thooya and Swetha apart anchor the center.

Nuhash Humayun's Dui Shaw screens at IFFLA 2025 - IMDB
Interview with Nuhash Humayun on Dui Shaw | “Horror a tool to explore South Asia’s darker side”

BY Debanjan Dhar

Disaffection papers itself over both Thooya and Swetha. Navigating transactional urban lives corrode intimacy for them. There are stray flashes when the equation between them takes on pronounced queer undertones. But these only swirl by. Largely, Roy boxes us within the cramped space of the flat, drawing out rejection, emotional distance and inaccessibility in the air. With DP Debjit Samanta framing characters through thresholds and the peripheral, this vicinity is charged by confrontations on a precipice. Yet, the women’s inner selves stay out of reach. So, though Roy admirably winds the film up in continuing unstable ground, its emotional punch scarcely stings.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  2. Rashid Khan Becomes Leading T20I Wicket-Taker Amid Afghanistan’s Emotional Win In UAE Tri-Series 2025

  3. Pat Cummins Injury: AUS's Premier Fast Bowler To Miss White-Ball Series Against India & New Zealand

  4. Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

  5. UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: Rashid Khan-Led AFG Claim First Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

  2. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  4. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  2. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  3. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  4. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  5. BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI