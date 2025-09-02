Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

How much has the grind of survival in the big city hollowed her out? Can she recognize the person she once was? These anxieties emboss the film, but Roy refrains from pressing any too imposingly. The only tether to Thooya’s childhood and roots in Assam is a long-lost friend, Jhuma. Thooya doesn’t know where she is, how she is doing. At one point, she wonders whether Jhuma is even alive. Yet, the memory of her friend haunts Thooya. The hollong trees of Assam and a local song Thooya hums run through the film as leitmotifs. She insists on the harshness of her childhood—a father who left and a mother who couldn’t let go. The sheer volatility that ensued must have been immense. Coupled with various other systemic coercions of her place, escape would only have been imminent. Guilt gnaws at her for the severance with her friend Jhuma, including her own stakes in it. Some of this turns a tad labored and expository.