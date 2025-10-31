Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) will return to Bhubaneswar from January 8-11, 2026, bringing together more than 400 writers, artists, scholars and public intellectuals from India and overseas. Now in its twelfth edition, the four-day programme at Mayfair Lagoon is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of literary voices in the region, featuring discussions, readings, performances and workshops across five venues.