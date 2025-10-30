Gujarat Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Expected as Cyclone Montha Impacts State

The India Meteorological Department has issued a critical rain alert for Gujarat following the weakening of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha. A depression system over the Arabian Sea continues to impact the state with widespread rainfall patterns spanning from October 30 through November 1. Multiple districts across North Gujarat, South Gujarat, and the Saurashtra-Kutch region are experiencing varying intensities of precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. The Gujarat weather today reflects unsettled atmospheric conditions as the remnants of the cyclone push moisture-laden winds inland, bringing unpredictable weather changes that require public awareness and preparedness.