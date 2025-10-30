Gujarat Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Expected as Cyclone Montha Impacts State

The India Meteorological Department has issued critical rain alerts for Gujarat following Cyclone Montha's landfall in Andhra Pradesh. Orange alert remains active for coastal districts with heavy rainfall expected through November 1.

  • IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat due to depression over the Arabian Sea following Cyclone Montha

  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Saurashtra-Kutch districts through November 1

  • Light to moderate rain forecast across North and South Gujarat with thunderstorm warnings

  • State experiences consecutive rainfall days affecting farmers and requiring weather precautions

The India Meteorological Department has issued a critical rain alert for Gujarat following the weakening of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha. A depression system over the Arabian Sea continues to impact the state with widespread rainfall patterns spanning from October 30 through November 1. Multiple districts across North Gujarat, South Gujarat, and the Saurashtra-Kutch region are experiencing varying intensities of precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. The Gujarat weather today reflects unsettled atmospheric conditions as the remnants of the cyclone push moisture-laden winds inland, bringing unpredictable weather changes that require public awareness and preparedness.

Orange Alert for Coastal and Western Districts

The IMD warning for Gujarat escalated to an orange alert status for several coastal areas. Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Diu district in Saurashtra-Kutch have been marked for heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated intense downpours expected. These districts may experience extremely heavy precipitation exceeding 21 cm at isolated locations. The orange alert remains active through November 1, signifying considerable weather disruption risk. Residents and agricultural workers in these zones should remain vigilant and avoid vulnerable structures or flood-prone areas during peak rainfall hours.

Widespread Rain Distribution Across Regions

Gujarat weather forecast indicates widespread light to moderate rain across most districts. North Gujarat regions, including Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, are likely to witness rain with thundershowers. South Gujarat areas, including Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, and Valsad, expect similar conditions. The Cyclone Montha tracker shows the system has significantly weakened after crossing Andhra Pradesh on October 29, yet its residual circulation continues pushing moisture northwestward. Temperature variations remain minimal, with maximum readings around 27-30°C and minimum temperatures stable at 20-24°C across the state.

Precautions and Agricultural Impact

The continuous Gujarat rains over consecutive days pose challenges for farmers already managing waterlogged fields. Agricultural areas risk crop damage from inundation and hail formation during thunderstorms. Traffic disruptions are expected in urban centers due to water accumulation on roads. The Gujarat temperature today remains conducive for rainfall formation, maintaining cloud cover throughout the forecast period. Travelers should verify route conditions, follow traffic advisories, and avoid underpasses during heavy downpours to ensure safety during this weather system's passage through the state.

