The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-level exam for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and technology courses in West Bengal. It is conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB).
WBJEE Results 2025: Date and Time
The WBJEE 2025 result will be soon. The result will be available online at the official website .
This news has brought relief to many students who had been waiting for over two months. The exam was held on April 27, 2025, in pen-and-paper mode.
Why Was the Result Delayed?
The result was originally ready by June 5. However, a legal dispute over the OBC category list delayed the announcement. The Calcutta High Court had raised questions about the list, which led to a legal halt.
Now, the Supreme Court has ordered a stay on the High Court's decision. With this, the WBJEEB can finally release the result and rank cards.
WBJEE Results 2025: How to Download Scorecard
To check your WBJEE 2025 scorecard:
Visit
Click on the WBJEE 2025 exam tab
Open the result link
Enter your login details and submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save a copy for future use
WBJEE 2025 Result: Details Mentioned
Your WBJEE scorecard will mention:
Name
Roll number
Rank
Total marks
Category
Qualifying status
For any updates, students are advised to keep checking the official website of WBJEEB.