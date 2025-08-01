Top 10 Practice‑Integrated Multi‑Disciplinary Universities

|Rank 2025
|University Name
|State
|Academic & Research Excellence 400
|Industry Interface & Placement 200
|Infrastructure & Facilities 150
|Governance & Extension 150
|Diversity & Outreach 100
|Total Score 1000
|1
|SYMBIOSIS INTERNATIONAL PUNE
|Maharashtra
|392.07
|193.69
|137.86
|134.27
|79.64
|937.53
|2
|CHITKARA UNIVERSITY RAJPURA
|Punjab
|391.5
|193.68
|137.45
|133.15
|77.99
|933.77
|3
|WOXSEN UNIVERSITY HYDERABAD
|Telangana
|390.52
|193.25
|138.1
|132.82
|78.28
|932.97
|4
|UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM AND ENERGY
STUDIES DEHRADUN
|Uttarakhand
|390.47
|191.9
|138.08
|131.74
|76.3
|928.49
|5
|CENTURION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AND
MANAGEMENT BHUBANESWAR
|Odisha
|390.2
|192.06
|139.06
|130.73
|75.04
|927.09
|6
|GD GOENKA UNIVERSITY GURUGRAM
|Haryana
|390.53
|190.19
|138.27
|129.73
|73.93
|922.65
|7
|PRESIDENCY UNIVERSITY BANGALORE
|Karnataka
|388.86
|188.2
|137.55
|128.38
|72.38
|915.37
|8
|MGM UNIVERSITY AURANGABAD
|Maharashtra
|386.46
|187.71
|135.27
|128.72
|71.86
|910.02
|9
|DAYANANDA SAGAR UNIVERSITY BANGALORE
|Karnataka
|388.08
|186.72
|135.8
|128.42
|70.98
|910
|10
|REVA UNIVERSITY BENGALURU
|Karnataka
|385.06
|186.04
|133.43
|127.37
|70.22
|902.12
Definition: Institutions offering multiple professional domains (e.g. engineering, design, law, business, health sciences) through dedicated schools, emphasizing real‑world application, experiential learning, and structured multi-domain exposure.