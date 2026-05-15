BJP Leaders Detained as Prohibition Demand Hits the Chief Minister’s Gates

The air near Ram Munshi Bagh Park was thick with more than just the mid-May heat. For the protestors, the demonstration was less about policy and more about the "moral fabric" of the region. As they assembled in a sea of saffron, their chants for a complete ban on liquor echoed through the streets—a plea they claimed represented the silent anxieties of families across the valley. To the men and women marching, the bottles on the shelves symbolize a growing social crisis they believe the current administration is ignoring.