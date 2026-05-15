Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov, ATP Italian Open: Norwegian Star Books Rome Semi-Final Spot After Rain Delay

Casper Ruud of Norway beat Russian Karen Khachanov 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 in the ATP Italian Open 2026 men's singles quarter-final match at the Foro Italico, Rome, on Wednesday (May 13). Rudd raced to a 6-1 win in the first set, but as the rain halted play for more than two hours in the second set, he played an indifferent game and lost 1-6. In the decider, the 27-year-old from Snaroya regrouped well to win the clash 6-1, 1-6, 6-2. Back in the semi-finals of the Rome event, he will now face Italian Luciano Darderi, who defeated Rafael Jodar of Spain 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-0 for a place in the final. In another semi-final, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will take on Daniil Medvedev. First played in 1930, the Italian Open is now part of the European clay court season. French Open 2026, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, starts on May 24.

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Italian Open tennis quarter-final Ruud vs Khachanov
Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns the ball to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov Italian Open tennis quarter-final
Casper Ruud, of Norway, celebrates after winning the quarter-final match against Karen Khachanov, of Russia, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Ruud Khachanov highlights
Spectators shelter from the rain during the quarter-final match between Karen Khachanov, of Russia, and Casper Ruud, of Norway, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Rome Masters 2026 tennis
Karen Khachanov, of Russia, returns the ball to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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ATP Rome 2026 quarterfinal photos
Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball to Karen Khachanov of Russia during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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ATP Rome 2026 quarterfinal
Karen Khachanov, of Russia, returns the ball to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov italian open
Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns the ball to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov photos
Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns the ball to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov
Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns the ball to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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