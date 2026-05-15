Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov, ATP Italian Open: Norwegian Star Books Rome Semi-Final Spot After Rain Delay
Casper Ruud of Norway beat Russian Karen Khachanov 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 in the ATP Italian Open 2026 men's singles quarter-final match at the Foro Italico, Rome, on Wednesday (May 13). Rudd raced to a 6-1 win in the first set, but as the rain halted play for more than two hours in the second set, he played an indifferent game and lost 1-6. In the decider, the 27-year-old from Snaroya regrouped well to win the clash 6-1, 1-6, 6-2. Back in the semi-finals of the Rome event, he will now face Italian Luciano Darderi, who defeated Rafael Jodar of Spain 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-0 for a place in the final. In another semi-final, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will take on Daniil Medvedev. First played in 1930, the Italian Open is now part of the European clay court season. French Open 2026, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, starts on May 24.
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