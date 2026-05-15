Satwik/Chirag Vs Takumi/Yuichi Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Top-Seeded Indian Pair Look To Beat Japanese Opponents
Thailand Open Badminton LIVE: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 500 Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty and Takumi Nomura / Yuichi Shimogami on Friday, 15 May, at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok
Satwik/Chirag Vs Takumi/Yuichi Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Top-Seeded Indian Pair Look To Beat Japanese Opponents Photo: BWF/Badminton Photo
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Takumi Nomura / Yuichi Shimogami Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Hello and welcome to our live blog for the BWF Super 500 Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final on Friday, 15 May, at Nimibutr Stadium. India’s top-seeded duo of Satwik and Chirag enter the contest as strong favourites against the Japanese sixth seeds after impressive back-to-back wins in the tournament. The former champions have looked in control so far, carrying momentum from India’s bronze-winning campaign at the Thomas Cup, and will now aim to book a semifinal spot as they continue their push for a third Thailand Open title.
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Satwik/Chirag Vs Takumi/Yuichi Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our badminton live blog, and it is India’s favourite doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty, taking on Takumi Nomura / Yuichi Shimogami of Japan. Stay tuned for live updates.