Satwik/Chirag Vs Takumi/Yuichi Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Top-Seeded Indian Pair Look To Beat Japanese Opponents Photo: BWF/Badminton Photo

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Takumi Nomura / Yuichi Shimogami Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Hello and welcome to our live blog for the BWF Super 500 Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final on Friday, 15 May, at Nimibutr Stadium. India’s top-seeded duo of Satwik and Chirag enter the contest as strong favourites against the Japanese sixth seeds after impressive back-to-back wins in the tournament. The former champions have looked in control so far, carrying momentum from India’s bronze-winning campaign at the Thomas Cup, and will now aim to book a semifinal spot as they continue their push for a third Thailand Open title.

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