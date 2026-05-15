NEET-UG 2026 Exam Cancelled, Re-Exam Scheduled For June 21 By NTA

NTA confirms fresh exam date after cancellation over alleged irregularities; CBI probe underway.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
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NEET UG re-exam 2026 NEET UG retest date NEET re-exam June 21
Aspirants undergo security check before appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • NEET-UG 2026 has been cancelled after alleged irregularities in the exam process.

  • The National Testing Agency has rescheduled the exam for June 21, 2026.

  • A CBI probe has been ordered into the alleged irregularities linked to the test.

The National Testing Agency (National Testing Agency) has announced that NEET-UG 2026 will be re-conducted on June 21 after the exam was cancelled over alleged irregularities in the examination process.

The decision comes after the medical entrance exam, originally held on May 3, was scrapped following complaints of irregularities and concerns over the integrity of the testing process. The agency confirmed that the re-examination date has been fixed for Sunday, June 21, 2026, with approval from the Government of India. The announcement was made by a senior official of the National Testing Agency on Friday.

According to officials, the cancellation was followed by a decision to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities. The case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for inquiry.

Aspirants undergo security check before appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI
22 Lakh Students In Limbo After NEET UG 2026 Cancellation

BY Outlook News Desk

The schedule for the fresh examination was finalised after a high-level review meeting held late Thursday at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The meeting assessed preparations for conducting the exam again and ensuring procedural safeguards.

The NEET-UG exam is a key national-level medical entrance test, and the cancellation of the May 3 attempt led to the decision for a fresh conduct of the examination under revised arrangements.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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