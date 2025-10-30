Has The NC Turned Against Omar Abdullah? J&K CM Faces Fire From Own Party For Failure To Fulfil Electoral Promises

BJP chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, says that the public denouncements made by NC MPs against their own leadership vindicate their stance that Omar has failed to deliver on the governance front. “Since Omar’s own MP is pointing out the governance failure, we believe that the performance of the chief minister in the last year has been zero. Omar is surrounded by people who are politically immature, and not only has he failed on the governance front, but he has annoyed the leaders in his own party, which only betrays a lack of leadership skills,” says Sethi.