EC Urged Not To Rush Pan-India SIR Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Says Omar Abdullah

The EC has stressed the SIR is aimed purely at enhancing the accuracy and integrity of voter lists, not at influencing any party’s fortunes.

Omar Abdullah
Speaking to reporters after Assembly proceedings in Srinagar, Abdullah voiced concern that proceeding to a country-wide roll-revision could undermine the EC’s independence. Photo: File photo
Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, on Monday cautioned the Election Commission of India (EC) against launching a nationwide “Special Intensive Revision” (SIR) of electoral rolls before the Assembly elections in Bihar are concluded.

Speaking to reporters after Assembly proceedings in Srinagar, Abdullah voiced concern that proceeding to a country-wide roll-revision could undermine the EC’s independence. “There are already apprehensions about SIR in Bihar. It is not clear yet whether it is beneficial for those undertaking it,” he said. “Let the elections in Bihar be completed, then we will see whether it was beneficial at all, and then we can talk about implementing it in the rest of the country.”

Abdullah also drew parallels to the delimitation exercise in Jammu & Kashmir, arguing that past reorganisations had directly benefited particular political parties. “If the EC rushes into a pan-India SIR now, it will appear as if it has lost its independence and is working under pressure from a particular political party,” he asserted.

The opposition view voiced by Abdullah adds to broader scrutiny over the EC’s proposed roll-revision roadmap. Earlier on Monday, the EC had signalled its intention to announce phase-two of the SIR exercise, covering 12 states and Union Territories, including major poll-bound states such as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

As the Bihar elections approach, Abdullah’s call underscores mounting anxiety among some regional parties that the timing of roll-revisions might influence electoral outcomes. The EC has stressed the SIR is aimed purely at enhancing the accuracy and integrity of voter lists, not at influencing any party’s fortunes.

