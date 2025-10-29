BJP Candidate Files Complaint Against CM Omar Abdullah For Poll Code Violation In Budgam Bypoll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Budgam Assembly bypoll, Aga Syed Mohsin, filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The accusation centers on Abdullah's announcement in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly about commencing classes at the National Law University in Ompura, Budgam, which Mohsin claims was intended to sway voters in the poll-bound constituency.