BJP Candidate Files Complaint Against CM Omar Abdullah For Poll Code Violation In Budgam Bypoll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Budgam Assembly bypoll, Aga Syed Mohsin, filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The accusation centers on Abdullah's announcement in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly about commencing classes at the National Law University in Ompura, Budgam, which Mohsin claims was intended to sway voters in the poll-bound constituency.
According to the complaint, Abdullah's statement—made while responding to a question from Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat—promised the university would start functioning next year, offering merit-based admissions nationwide. Mohsin argued that the widely circulated announcement across media and social platforms projects "imminent developmental benefits" to influence the electorate, breaching MCC guidelines that prohibit ruling parties from announcing projects during elections.
Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma echoed the charge outside the assembly, stating the CM's assurance on the floor of the House violated election norms. "Omar Abdullah Sahib gave assurance to open the classes of the National Law University in Budgam, which is against the Model Code of Conduct," Sharma said, announcing the party's intent to approach the ECI.
The bypoll, scheduled for November 11 with counting on November 14, was necessitated by the resignation of National Conference (NC) MLA Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who won the Lok Sabha seat from Srinagar in 2024. Budgam, an NC stronghold, faces a tough fight amid internal party rifts, with Ruhullah refusing to campaign for the NC candidate due to unfulfilled promises. The BJP has fielded Mohsin, a local Shia leader, against NC's Aga Syed Zahiruddin, highlighting sectarian divides in the Shia-majority area.