Tough Fight Ahead For Omar Abdullah’s Seat In J&K by-polls

Professor Irshad Ahmad Shah, Kashmir University’s Head of the Department of Political Sciences since the NC has been playing the victim card by putting all the blame on the BJP for not being able to deliver on developmental promises, and the division of the Shia vote will influence the outcome of the polls. “The contest will be keen. I think Aga Ruhulla’s dissent would not be a major factor as the NC has been playing the victim card and the Shia votes will get divided in the constituency between NC and PDP.”