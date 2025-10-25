Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale

In Kashmir, medicine is more than just a technical job; it is a choice to stay. Doctors, nurses, and staff decide again and again to keep working through uncertainty, violence, and the challenges of fate. Here, patriotism is quiet. It shows in the daily routines, in hands that do not hesitate, and in the decision to remain even when the valley is hurting. When it was time for discharge, Balachandran stopped at the window. The chinar trees outside caught the first light of morning. Their leaves glowed softly, offering a quiet promise. He stood there, holding his papers, not just as instructions but as proof. It showed that resilience can be both ordinary and extraordinary.