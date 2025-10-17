Union Minister Jitendra Singh has blamed former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for declaring a unilateral ceasefire during the 1947 conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the decision led to the creation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to PTI, Singh argued that the situation would have been different had then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been allowed to handle Jammu and Kashmir in the same manner as other princely states.