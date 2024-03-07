PM Modi Pulled Kashmir Out Of Long Nightmare Of Gloom: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pulled Kashmir out of a long nightmare of gloom, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In his introductory address at the prime minister's public rally at Bakshi Stadium here, he said, PM Modi has changed the destiny of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and given them a dream of a bright new future.

"The hands that wielded the gun till yesterday are today found holding iPads and computers. The fingers that were laced with blood till yesterday are today seen weaving the Pashmina threads and impressing the world with their traditional handicraft," said Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel.