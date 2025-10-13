Omar Abdullah says Rajya Sabha polls will show which parties support or oppose BJP.
NC fields candidates for four vacant J&K Rajya Sabha seats; Congress fourth seat plans differ.
Budgam and Nagrota bypoll candidates to be announced later; Farooq Abdullah not contesting.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the results of the upcoming elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in the Union Territory will indicate which political parties support or oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Reported PTI, the biennial elections to fill the seats, vacant since 2021, are scheduled for October 24.
“This election will reveal who is a supporter of the BJP and who is an opponent of the BJP. Not a single party has shown support to the BJP over the last one year, and on its own, it cannot win even one seat,” Abdullah told reporters here. He added that if the BJP manages to win any seat, it would be due to “money power, muscle power and power of the agencies.”
Abdullah also stated that his party, the National Conference (NC), would field a candidate for the fourth seat. “We had named three candidates and felt that Congress had the best chance on the fourth seat, but they felt otherwise,” he said.
Responding to questions about the role of NC president Farooq Abdullah in the elections, the chief minister said there was no question of sidelining him. “He is an asset and the tallest leader of Jammu and Kashmir… He is one of the most respected leaders of the country. Who would dare to refuse Farooq Sahib if he wanted to contest Rajya Sabha polls?” he said.
Abdullah ruled out Farooq Abdullah contesting the Budgam assembly by-election, noting that “a person who decided not to contest Rajya Sabha would not put himself through the rigours of an assembly election campaign.”
On the candidates for the Budgam and Nagrota bypolls, the chief minister said these will be announced in due course.
(With inputs from PTI)