Dasun Shanaka Named Sri Lanka T20I Vice-Captain For Tri-Series Against Pakistan And Zimbabwe

The tri series will kick off on November 19
The first match will be played between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi
Dasun Shanaka has been named Sri Lanka's T20I vice-captain while Charith Asalanka will continue as captain
Sri Lanka Test captain Dasun Shanaka has been named as their T20I vice-captain for their upcoming tri-series with Pakistan and Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka have named their squads for both the T20I series and their three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which will be played first.
Fast bowler Eshan Malinga is set to make his debut in the 20-over format, while middle-order batter Pavan Rathnayake could do the same in the ODI series.
Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana have been left out of the ODI and T20I squads, respectively, due to injuries, with Asitha Fernando replacing the latter.
This will be Sri Lanka’s first set of fixtures in the shortest format since the Asia Cup, where they lost all three games in the winner’s stage of the tournament.
The ODI series against Pakistan will start on November 11, while the T20I series begins on November 19 against Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka ODI Squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga.
Sri Lanka T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka (vice-captain), Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.