Pakistan In Serious Danger Of Missing LA 2028 Olympics Cricket After ICC Board Decision

Cricket will return to the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 in the T20 format
ICC confirms new continental qualification rules for LA 2028 Olympics
Pakistan risk missing out as India likely secures Asia’s spot
Cricket returned to the Olympic spotlight this week as the International Cricket Council (ICC) formally confirmed the qualification framework for the men’s and women’s T20 tournaments at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
IOC President Kirsty Coventry stated that the sport's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 will strengthen the bond with Indian fans, while revealing that the global body was in the process of finding the "right" media partner to telecast the Games in the country.
Continental Qualification Shake-Up Puts Pakistan on Edge
Under the revised system, the top-ranked team from each region (Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa, Americas) will secure automatic qualification. The sixth and final spot will come via a global qualifier tournament.
For Pakistan, this is problematic: Asia’s top spot is virtually locked by India national cricket team, meaning Pakistan would have to rely on the global qualifier, an uncertain path fraught with risk.
Sources say the framework is “more or less frozen,” leaving little time for adjustment. As the board noted, the decision aims to deepen cricket’s footprint in the Olympic movement, but for Pakistan, it means the looming possibility of missing their Olympic debut.
IOC Chairman Praises India’s Growing Role in Global Olympic Movement
Every cricket fan recognizes India’s immense contribution to making the sport popular worldwide. The IOC Chairman acknowledged this, highlighting how significant India’s role has been in the success story of the Olympic movement.
"India already play a growing role in this (success) story. We have seen record athlete participation, millions of passionate fans following the games and tremendous excitement across the country."
India have submitted an official bid to host the 2036 Olympics with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city.
With PTI Inputs...