Pakistan In Serious Danger Of Missing LA 2028 Olympics Cricket After ICC Board Decision

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the LA 2028 Olympic cricket event are in serious doubt after the ICC confirmed new continental-based qualification rules, leaving their Olympic debut hopes uncertain

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan In Serious Danger Of Missing LA 2028 Olympics Cricket After ICC Board Decision
Pakistan players react after their loss in the Asia Cup cricket match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cricket will return to the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 in the T20 format

  • ICC confirms new continental qualification rules for LA 2028 Olympics

  • Pakistan risk missing out as India likely secures Asia’s spot

Cricket returned to the Olympic spotlight this week as the International Cricket Council (ICC) formally confirmed the qualification framework for the men’s and women’s T20 tournaments at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry stated that the sport's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 will strengthen the bond with Indian fans, while revealing that the global body was in the process of finding the "right" media partner to telecast the Games in the country.

Continental Qual­ification Shake-Up Puts Pakistan on Edge

Under the revised system, the top-ranked team from each region (Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa, Americas) will secure automatic qualification. The sixth and final spot will come via a global qualifier tournament.

For Pakistan, this is problematic: Asia’s top spot is virtually locked by India national cricket team, meaning Pakistan would have to rely on the global qualifier, an uncertain path fraught with risk.

Sources say the framework is “more or less frozen,” leaving little time for adjustment. As the board noted, the decision aims to deepen cricket’s footprint in the Olympic movement, but for Pakistan, it means the looming possibility of missing their Olympic debut.

Related Content
Related Content

IOC Chairman Praises India’s Growing Role in Global Olympic Movement

Every cricket fan recognizes India’s immense contribution to making the sport popular worldwide. The IOC Chairman acknowledged this, highlighting how significant India’s role has been in the success story of the Olympic movement.

"India already play a growing role in this (success) story. We have seen record athlete participation, millions of passionate fans following the games and tremendous excitement across the country."

India have submitted an official bid to host the 2036 Olympics with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city.

With PTI Inputs...

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: India Eye Series Win At The Gabba

  2. Pakistan In Serious Danger Of Missing LA 2028 Olympics Cricket After ICC Board Decision

  3. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  4. Sarfaraz Khan Finds Support From Siddhesh Lad Amid Poor Ranji Trophy Form

  5. Dasun Shanaka Named Sri Lanka T20I Vice-Captain For Tri-Series Against Pakistan And Zimbabwe

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Tiger Attack Kills Farmer In Mysuru; Safaris Suspended In Nagarahole And Bandipur

  4. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

  5. Cracks Within: How AIADMK’s Internal Discord Could Redefine Tamil Nadu’s Political Balance

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  2. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  3. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  4. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  5. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers