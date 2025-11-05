BJP Faces Rebellion In Nagrota; Congress-NC Field Common Candidate 

Anil’s name and that of another BJP leader, Nand Kishore Sharma, brother of party MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, were in the panel of candidates for the mandate on the seat, along with Devyani. Nand Kishore, who had lost the 2014 contest for the seat by a narrow margin, securing 19,630 votes against 23,678, which Devender Rana had garnered, says he was hoping that the party would field him as its candidate from the seat. He, however, says that he was not going against the BJP’s decision to field Devyani from the seat. Before his brother became MP from the Jammu parliamentary seat, Jugal had retained the Nagrota assembly for two terms as MLA.