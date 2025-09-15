Manipur Weather Alert: Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Imphal Region

Flash floods hit multiple districts following torrential rains, affecting over 1,000 households
Landslides reported in Noney, Senapati, and Kamjong districts with major rivers rising
Deforestation in hills linked to increased flood vulnerability in valley areas
IMD issues moderate flash flood risk warning for six districts through September 15
Manipur faces a severe weather emergency as torrential rains have triggered devastating flash floods and landslides across multiple districts. The India Meteorological Department has issued moderate flash flood risk warnings for six districts, including Imphal East and Imphal West, as river levels continue rising throughout the region.
Current Flood Situation and Impact
Over 1,000 households have been affected by flash floods in Yaingangpokpi area of Imphal East district, with several villages completely inundated. Key affected areas include Santi Khongbal, Seijang, Sabungkhok Khunou, Nongada, and settlements around Lamlai police station, where the overflowing Leingkhong stream has submerged homes and agricultural fields.
Traffic disruptions have severely affected the Imphal-Ukhrul highway, with road stretches from Singjamei Okram Leikai to Kakwa and parts of Sagolband area in Imphal West remaining underwater since early morning. Major rivers including the Imphal, Nambul, and Nambol are flowing above warning levels, while the Iril and Thoubal rivers approach critical thresholds.
Landslides and Hill District Impact
Multiple landslides have been reported across hill districts, with confirmed incidents at Awangkhul in Noney district, Yangkhullen area in Senapati district, and TM Kasom Ukhrul. Rainfall data from the past 24 hours shows heavy precipitation: Churachandpur (45.8mm), Chandel (45.2mm), Senapati (44.6mm), Ukhrul (42mm), and Imphal East (41mm).
Environmental Crisis Links to Flooding
Environmental activists have highlighted a critical connection between recent flooding patterns and large-scale deforestation in surrounding hills. Social worker Achoibam Deben noted that moderate rainfall now triggers severe flooding due to forest clearing for poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district hills.
The September 9 flash flood in Sabungkhok and Shantikhongbal occurred with minimal rainfall, raising concerns about “floods without rain” as deforested hills can no longer absorb water effectively.
Weather Forecast and Emergency Response
The IMD has issued moderate flash flood risk warnings for six Manipur districts through 11:30 AM on September 15: Chandel, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Senapati, Tamenglong, and Ukhrul. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (12-20cm) is expected at isolated places, with orange alerts issued for Ukhrul district.
Flood-affected families have been evacuated to safer locations, with rescue operations coordinated between state administration, NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers. Authorities recommend avoiding travel through flooded areas and staying away from riverbanks as the monsoon system remains active across the region.