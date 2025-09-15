Manipur Weather Alert: Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Imphal Region

Severe weather emergency in Manipur as heavy rains cause flash floods and landslides across multiple districts. IMD issues flash flood risk warnings for six districts, including Imphal East and West, as river levels rise.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manipur Weather Alert
| Photo: Yasir Iqbal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Flash floods hit multiple districts following torrential rains, affecting over 1,000 households

  2. Landslides reported in Noney, Senapati, and Kamjong districts with major rivers rising

  3. Deforestation in hills linked to increased flood vulnerability in valley areas

  4. IMD issues moderate flash flood risk warning for six districts through September 15

Manipur faces a severe weather emergency as torrential rains have triggered devastating flash floods and landslides across multiple districts. The India Meteorological Department has issued moderate flash flood risk warnings for six districts, including Imphal East and Imphal West, as river levels continue rising throughout the region.

Current Flood Situation and Impact

Over 1,000 households have been affected by flash floods in Yaingangpokpi area of Imphal East district, with several villages completely inundated. Key affected areas include Santi Khongbal, Seijang, Sabungkhok Khunou, Nongada, and settlements around Lamlai police station, where the overflowing Leingkhong stream has submerged homes and agricultural fields.

Traffic disruptions have severely affected the Imphal-Ukhrul highway, with road stretches from Singjamei Okram Leikai to Kakwa and parts of Sagolband area in Imphal West remaining underwater since early morning. Major rivers including the Imphal, Nambul, and Nambol are flowing above warning levels, while the Iril and Thoubal rivers approach critical thresholds.

Landslides and Hill District Impact

Multiple landslides have been reported across hill districts, with confirmed incidents at Awangkhul in Noney district, Yangkhullen area in Senapati district, and TM Kasom Ukhrul. Rainfall data from the past 24 hours shows heavy precipitation: Churachandpur (45.8mm), Chandel (45.2mm), Senapati (44.6mm), Ukhrul (42mm), and Imphal East (41mm).

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Landslides Explained: Causes, Warnings, and Life-Saving Safety Tips

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Environmental Crisis Links to Flooding

Environmental activists have highlighted a critical connection between recent flooding patterns and large-scale deforestation in surrounding hills. Social worker Achoibam Deben noted that moderate rainfall now triggers severe flooding due to forest clearing for poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district hills.

The September 9 flash flood in Sabungkhok and Shantikhongbal occurred with minimal rainfall, raising concerns about “floods without rain” as deforested hills can no longer absorb water effectively.

null - PTI
What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weather Forecast and Emergency Response

The IMD has issued moderate flash flood risk warnings for six Manipur districts through 11:30 AM on September 15: Chandel, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Senapati, Tamenglong, and Ukhrul. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (12-20cm) is expected at isolated places, with orange alerts issued for Ukhrul district.

Flood-affected families have been evacuated to safer locations, with rescue operations coordinated between state administration, NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers. Authorities recommend avoiding travel through flooded areas and staying away from riverbanks as the monsoon system remains active across the region.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  2. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  3. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  4. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan Face Awkward Start As DJ Plays 'Jalebi Baby' Instead Of Anthem – Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

  3. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  4. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

  5. London’s 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Draws 1,10,000 Amid Violence and Far-Right Rhetoric

Latest Stories

  1. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  2. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE : SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  3. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

  6. Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  7. UAE Vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In Abu Dhabi

  8. Four Pilgrims Killed, Nine Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Jaunpur