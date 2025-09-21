Fierce Encounter Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Indian Army troops engaged terrorists in a fierce gunfight in Kishtwar’s Keshwan forest area around 1 PM, part of an intelligence-based operation.
The White Knight Corps reported no casualties yet, with reinforcements deployed and a cordon-and-search mission underway, as per their X post.
The encounter follows recent clashes in nearby Udhampur, targeting suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives, amid heightened anti-terror efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.
A fierce gunfight broke out today between Indian Army troops and terrorists in the forested Keshwan area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, marking another escalation in the region’s ongoing anti-terror operations. The clash, which began around 1 PM, follows a string of recent encounters, including one near the Doda-Udhampur border just two days prior that left one soldier injured.
According to the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, alert troops conducting an intelligence-based operation established contact with terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire. “Operation is in progress,” the Corps posted on X, confirming the ongoing nature of the mission. No casualties have been reported yet, but reinforcements have been rushed to the site, and a cordon-and-search operation is underway to neutralize the terrorists, per officials cited by The Times of India.
The encounter comes amid heightened security measures in Jammu and Kashmir, with recent operations targeting suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives in nearby Udhampur, where three to four terrorists were reportedly trapped on Friday. Kishtwar’s rugged terrain, often used as a hideout by militants, has seen multiple such clashes in 2025, including one in May that trapped several terrorists in the Singhpura area.
As the operation continues, authorities remain vigilant, with the White Knight Corps emphasizing their commitment to rooting out terrorism in the region. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.