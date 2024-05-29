In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya spoke about his role in ‘Thandel.’ The actor mentioned that this drama is his career's ‘biggest film’. He said that he wanted to get everything about his role right. He revealed that it took him nine months to get into the skin of his character. He said, “It is such an inspirational story and I wanted to make sure I get everything right, especially the Srikakulam accent. This is the biggest film of my career, and I needed this role. It took me nearly nine months to get everything ready and confident to go for the shoot. We also did a small workshop with the fishermen community in Srikakulam before the production began.”