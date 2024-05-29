After enthralling the audience with his performance as A Shiva in ‘Custody’, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his 2024 release – ‘Thandel.’ When the teaser of this drama was unveiled in January, the upcoming movie became the talk of the town. Chaitanya will be playing the role of a fisherman in this patriotic drama. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that it took him nine months to prepare for this role.
In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya spoke about his role in ‘Thandel.’ The actor mentioned that this drama is his career's ‘biggest film’. He said that he wanted to get everything about his role right. He revealed that it took him nine months to get into the skin of his character. He said, “It is such an inspirational story and I wanted to make sure I get everything right, especially the Srikakulam accent. This is the biggest film of my career, and I needed this role. It took me nearly nine months to get everything ready and confident to go for the shoot. We also did a small workshop with the fishermen community in Srikakulam before the production began.”
The actor also underwent a physical transformation for ‘Thandel.’ In the movie, he is seen with fully grown hair and an unkempt beard. This look is unlike all the other looks he has sported in his previous films. When the first look and the teaser were unveiled, his look became the talk of the town. Fans appreciated this never-before-seen look of Chaitanya.
Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, best known for his work on ‘Karthikeya 2’, ‘Thandel’ also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. This will mark the second collaboration between the two actors after they worked on Sekhar Kammula's ‘Love Story.'