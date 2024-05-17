Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Ramayana's Working Title REVEALED!

As per a report in News18 Showsha, the shoot of 'Ramayana' might go beyond the schedule time that makers had finalised on paper. The report also stated that Ranbir Kapoor will continue shooting for 'Ramayana' and will also begin his prep for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' in the second half of August or early September simultaneously. While Alia who will also star with Ranbir in the SLB's film, will get busy filming YRF’s upcoming spy thriller with Sharvari Wagh, Ranbir will get into script reading sessions and discussions with Bhansali before starting its shoot. The 'Heeramandi' director might begin 'Love And War' shoot with him as Ranbir may conclude the shoot of the first part of the 'Ramayana' trilogy by November.