Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Ramayana's Working Title REVEALED!

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' is yet to be announced officially but it has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. The shoot has already started and the leaked pics from the sets have doubled the excitement. We are now eagerly waiting for its official announcement. Now and then, something or the other on the movie grabs the headlines. Amidst all these, the latest report is on the working title of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.
As per a report in News18 Showsha, the shoot of 'Ramayana' might go beyond the schedule time that makers had finalised on paper. The report also stated that Ranbir Kapoor will continue shooting for 'Ramayana' and will also begin his prep for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' in the second half of August or early September simultaneously. While Alia who will also star with Ranbir in the SLB's film, will get busy filming YRF’s upcoming spy thriller with Sharvari Wagh, Ranbir will get into script reading sessions and discussions with Bhansali before starting its shoot. The 'Heeramandi' director might begin 'Love And War' shoot with him as Ranbir may conclude the shoot of the first part of the 'Ramayana' trilogy by November.
“The shoot of Love And War will begin in Mumbai but a set for the same is yet to be constructed. The film will have some elaborate song sequences and for the same, Bhansali is personally still in discussions with his production design team. As for Vicky, when he will join the shoot still remains unclear,'' said the source.
The same report also stated that the producers of 'Ramayana' didn’t want any glimpses of the film to get leaked before the official announcement but despite implementing strict rules including the 'no-phone policy' on set, Ranbir and Sai’s looks from the film got leaked. ''Curtains have been put all around and the surveillance has been tightened to avoid further leaks,” the source said and also revealed that the working title of Ramayana is ‘God Power’.