Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Ramayana's Working Title REVEALED!

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor will continue shooting for 'Ramayana' and will also begin his prep for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' in the second half of August or early September simultaneously.

Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' is yet to be announced officially but it has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. The shoot has already started and the leaked pics from the sets have doubled the excitement. We are now eagerly waiting for its official announcement. Now and then, something or the other on the movie grabs the headlines. Amidst all these, the latest report is on the working title of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.

As per a report in News18 Showsha, the shoot of 'Ramayana' might go beyond the schedule time that makers had finalised on paper. The report also stated that Ranbir Kapoor will continue shooting for 'Ramayana' and will also begin his prep for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' in the second half of August or early September simultaneously. While Alia who will also star with Ranbir in the SLB's film, will get busy filming YRF’s upcoming spy thriller with Sharvari Wagh, Ranbir will get into script reading sessions and discussions with Bhansali before starting its shoot. The 'Heeramandi' director might begin 'Love And War' shoot with him as Ranbir may conclude the shoot of the first part of the 'Ramayana' trilogy by November.

Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi - null
Post-Production Work Of Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’ To Span More Than 600 Days? Here’s What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

“The shoot of Love And War will begin in Mumbai but a set for the same is yet to be constructed. The film will have some elaborate song sequences and for the same, Bhansali is personally still in discussions with his production design team. As for Vicky, when he will join the shoot still remains unclear,'' said the source.

Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi
Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The same report also stated that the producers of 'Ramayana' didn’t want any glimpses of the film to get leaked before the official announcement but despite implementing strict rules including the 'no-phone policy' on set, Ranbir and Sai’s looks from the film got leaked. ''Curtains have been put all around and the surveillance has been tightened to avoid further leaks,” the source said and also revealed that the working title of Ramayana is ‘God Power’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nepal Bans Indian Spice Brands Everest And MDH Over Safety Concerns
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Odisha Politics: BJP vs BJD, Modi vs Patnaik Showdown
  3. Kapil Sibal Elected As President Of Supreme Court Bar Association
  4. Why Does Modi Never Hold Press Conferences? PM Answers Million-Dollar Question
  5. Lecturing India On Human Rights Would Not Work: Indian American Lawmakers
Entertainment News
  1. Did Shraddha Kapoor Go On A Vacation In The Mountains With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody? Fans Share Proof!
  2. 2024 ACM Awards Winners List: Lainey Wilson And Chris Stapleton Dominate The Night With Top Honours
  3. Song Da-eun Faces Backlash After Further Hinting At Her Romantic Involvement With BTS' Jimin
  4. 'Bitter Sweet Hell' Teaser Review: Kim Hee-sun Reluctantly Teams Up With Her Seemingly Suspicious MIL Lee Hye-young
  5. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reportedly File For Divorce, Actor Moves Out of J-Lo's Home
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Neeraj Chopra And Jakub Vadlejch To Compete At Golden Spike In Ostrava
  2. NBA: Timberwolves Demolish Nuggets To Force The Forward Game 7
  3. Al-Khaleej Vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League: Stalemate Extends Winless Spell
  4. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. Jurgen Klopp Jokes He 'Doesn't Like Maddison' After Failing To Block Kompany Winner
World News
  1. ‘The Most Absurd Paradox’: Kim Jong-Un's Sister Denies North Korea Exporting Weapons to Russia
  2. WNBA 2024 Season: Unlock Every Game with WNBA League Pass– Here's How Much It Costs
  3. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  4. Google And Harvard Scientists Release Most Detailed Map Of Human Brain After A Decade Of Research
  5. Xi, Putin Hint At Political Settlement To End Ukraine War; Warn US Against Hindering Close China-Russia Ties
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup