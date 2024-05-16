Post-Production Work Of Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’ To Span More Than 600 Days? Here’s What We Know

After the box office debacle of Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’, which was both a critical and commercial failure, all eyes are now on Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’. Fans are hoping that the filmmaker would do justice to the great epic. In fact, there have been recent reports that the film is being mounted on a massive budget of Rs 835 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever produced.
With the film, the makers are looking forward to bringing the ancient tale of Ramayana to life with Ranbir Kapoor taking on the role of Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi set to portray Goddess Sita.
Now as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers certainly have grand plans for ‘Ramayana’, which in fact, is planned as a franchise, and the first part alone requires a huge budget of nearly Rs 835 crore. It is also being said that while most films wrap up their post-production works within a few months, the post-production work of the first part of ‘Ramayana’ will reportedly span more than 600 days. If the report is indeed true, the fans are in for a visual delight, and a set costing Rs 11 crore has been built for the film in Mumbai’s Film City. It is said that the makers are now aiming to recreate the city of Ayodhya.
As for the franchise, it would be released in three parts, and most part of the first instalment would be filmed on the Ayodhya set since it would focus on Lord Ram’s early years, his marriage with Sita, their period of exile, and the eventual kidnapping of Sita.
Well, it cannot go unnoticed that an official announcement from the makers is still awaited, but Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have started filming the project in April. Several photos of both Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, in full costumes and makeup for their roles in ‘Ramayana’, have already been doing the rounds for a couple of weeks.