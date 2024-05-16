Post-Production Work Of Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’ To Span More Than 600 Days? Here’s What We Know

Now as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers certainly have grand plans for ‘Ramayana’, which in fact, is planned as a franchise, and the first part alone requires a huge budget of nearly Rs 835 crore. It is also being said that while most films wrap up their post-production works within a few months, the post-production work of the first part of ‘Ramayana’ will reportedly span more than 600 days. If the report is indeed true, the fans are in for a visual delight, and a set costing Rs 11 crore has been built for the film in Mumbai’s Film City. It is said that the makers are now aiming to recreate the city of Ayodhya.