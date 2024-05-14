With no official word on its production or cast, director Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’ is one of the most talked about films lately. It has been reported that Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and South actress Sai Pallavi have been cast in the lead roles for the film, and would portray Lord Ram and Goddess Sita respectively. The fans are eagerly awaiting to know more details of the film.
Now adding to the excitement, a recent report suggests that ‘Ramayana’, which is being planned as a franchise, will have its first part mounted on a massive budget of $100 million, approximately Rs 835 crore. If the report is true, the film would be the costliest Indian film of all time.
“Ramayana is not just a film but an emotion and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a global spectacle,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the development as saying.
Meanwhile, reportedly, Namit Malhotra, founder and non-executive director of Prime Focus Limited and CEO of its British-Indian subsidiary DNEG, is backing the project as one of the producers, and he is making use of his global experience for the film.
“The $100 Million [Rs 835 crore] budget is just for Ramayana: Part One. He plans to expand this further as the franchise grows. The idea is to take the audience on a visual treat with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The film requires 600 days of post-production work, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle. The idea is to take Indian Cinema at a global level,” the report added.
Meanwhile, last month, Variety announced that Kannada superstar Yash has come onboard the project and will be collaborating with production company Monster Mind Creations. Post that, DNEG had released a statement by Yash, which read as, “By joining forces to co-produce Ramayana we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world. Ramayana is woven into the fabric of our lives. We believe we know it well, yet each encounter unveils fresh wisdom, ignites new knowledge, and offers unique perspectives. This is a journey to share the Ramayana with the world, a testament to our commitment to creative exploration, bold visions and honest storytelling,” Yash said.
Meanwhile, several photos of both Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, in full costumes and makeup for their roles in ‘Ramayana’, have been surfacing online since a couple of weeks ago. Now all the audience is awaiting is an official announcement from the makers.