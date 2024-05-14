Meanwhile, last month, Variety announced that Kannada superstar Yash has come onboard the project and will be collaborating with production company Monster Mind Creations. Post that, DNEG had released a statement by Yash, which read as, “By joining forces to co-produce Ramayana we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world. Ramayana is woven into the fabric of our lives. We believe we know it well, yet each encounter unveils fresh wisdom, ignites new knowledge, and offers unique perspectives. This is a journey to share the Ramayana with the world, a testament to our commitment to creative exploration, bold visions and honest storytelling,” Yash said.