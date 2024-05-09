Ranbir Kapoor Sports New Sauve Look Amidst 'Ramayana' Shoot'; Check Out Fans' Reactions

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, 'Ramayana'. His leaked pics with Sai Pallavi recently from the sets went viral on social media. In the pics, both Ranbir and Sai, who are playing Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were seen in the get-ups of their respective characters. Amidst 'Ramayana' shoot, fresh pics of Ranbir in a new look have surfaced on social media.