Ranbir Kapoor Sports New Sauve Look Amidst 'Ramayana' Shoot'; Check Out Fans' Reactions

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, 'Ramayana'. His leaked pics with Sai Pallavi recently from the sets went viral on social media. In the pics, both Ranbir and Sai, who are playing Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were seen in the get-ups of their respective characters. Amidst 'Ramayana' shoot, fresh pics of Ranbir in a new look have surfaced on social media.
Celebrity hair stylist, Aalim Hakim, on Thursday, took to his Instagram hanel to share three pics of Ranbir Kapoor sporting a new sauve look. They were close-up shots of Ranbir. He was seen in a black T-shirt and he wore a cool pair of shades. His hair was neatly styled and sported a trimmed beard.
Have a look at Ranbir Kapoor's pics here.
Fans of the handsome hunk went gaga to see the actor in a new look. One wrote, ''Dude Ranbir looks too good in any haircut ❤️❤️'' while another commented, ''RK killed it''. ''stylish look RK,'' wrote another user. One fan wrote, ''Rockstar with another Rockstar!'' Many dropped fire and red heart emojis on the pics.
Ranbir left no stone unturned for his role in 'Ramayana', He followed a strict workout regime and food habits to get into the skin of his character.
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol are also reportedly part of the project. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet. The movie is yet to be announced officially. The makers are said to be planning to release the film on Diwali 2025.
While talking about the film's first schedule of the film, Pinkvilla had earlier quoted a source saying, “Nitesh Tiwari will be shooting for the childhood portions of Lord Ram, where Guru Vasishtha gives life lessons to Lord Ram and his brothers''.
Stay tuned to this space for more updates on 'Ramayana'