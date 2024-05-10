Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana' Lands In Legal Trouble-Report

Reportedly, 'Ramayana’s primary production house, Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP and Prime Focus Technologies Limited are in a dispute over the rights of the title ‘Project Ramayana’.

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Actor Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' has been in the news either for the cast or leaked pics from the sets. As per a latest report, Nitesh Tiwari-directorial which has been co-produced by Kannada superstar Yash, has landed into soup. 'Ramayana' has landed into legal trouble due to dispute over intellectual property rights.

As per a report in Money Control, 'Ramayana’s primary production house, Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP and Prime Focus Technologies Limited are in a dispute over the rights of the title ‘Project Ramayana’. It is said that they started negotiations for it in April 2024, but it failed due to incomplete payment to formalize the agreement.

The report stated, ''Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP claims that the rights to ‘Project Ramayana’ continue to belong to them, and any use or exploitation of the script or material by Prime Focus Technologies Limited or any affiliated entities would constitute an infringement of their copyright. The notice also states that Prime Focus Technologies Limited has no right, title, or interest in the ‘Project Ramayana’ material. The production company has expressed its intention to take legal action to protect its rights if necessary''.

Nitesh Tiwari or Yash are yet to comment on the matter. It was last month, Yash confirmed he is the co-producer of 'Ramayana'. He told Variety that it has been his long-term aspiration to make films that will showcase Indian cinema on a global level. ''In pursuit of that, I was in L.A. to ally with one of the best VFX studios, and to my amazement, the driving force behind it was a fellow Indian. Namit and I had various ideation sessions, and coincidentally, our synergy on the vision for Indian cinema aligned perfectly. We brainstormed various projects, and during these discussions, the subject of ‘Ramayana’ came up. Namit had a part of it in the works,'' he said.

The 'KGF' star also said that ‘Ramayana,’ as a subject, deeply resonates with him and he had an approach in his mind for it. ''By joining forces to co-produce ‘Ramayana’ we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world,'' added Yash.

Ranbir Kapoor has already started shooting for the upcoming epic drama. His leaked pics with Sai Pallavi from the sets of the film, recently went viral on social media. The movie is yet to be officially announced.

