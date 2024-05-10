Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana' Lands In Legal Trouble-Report

Nitesh Tiwari or Yash are yet to comment on the matter. It was last month, Yash confirmed he is the co-producer of 'Ramayana'. He told Variety that it has been his long-term aspiration to make films that will showcase Indian cinema on a global level. ''In pursuit of that, I was in L.A. to ally with one of the best VFX studios, and to my amazement, the driving force behind it was a fellow Indian. Namit and I had various ideation sessions, and coincidentally, our synergy on the vision for Indian cinema aligned perfectly. We brainstormed various projects, and during these discussions, the subject of ‘Ramayana’ came up. Namit had a part of it in the works,'' he said.