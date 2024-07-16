Art & Entertainment

'I Went Through Fire To Get Here': Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Life After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya And Myositis Diagnosis

In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation days before their fifth wedding anniversary. In 2022, the actress revealed being diagnosed with Myositis, an auto-immune condition.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Photo: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has seen several ups and downs in her personal life. In 2021, she and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation that took everyone by surprise. In 2022, she revealed being diagnosed with Myositis, an auto-immune condition. Samantha took a break from acting to prioritise her health. 'The Family Man' actress has been vocal about her health and life. In an interview with Elle India, Samantha opened up about her life post-divorce and her myositis diagnosis. 

Samantha, 37, said she has gone through fire to reach where she is today. Also, the actress revealed that spiritual awakening gave her the strength to face the battle in life. She told Elle India that we all wish we could change certain things about our lives, and she sometimes wonder if she needed to have gone through the things she has. ''But looking back, I wouldn't have it any other way,'' she said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In Raj & DK's Web Series 'Rakhtabeej'-Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

She added, "I was discussing this with my friend a while back, and I always thought I didn't want the last three years to have happened, but now I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you. And as long as you come out of it, you have won.'' The actress said she feels stronger and more rooted than ever because she went through fire to get here and called it a ''spiritual awakening''.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Photo: Instagram
Samantha further said that in today's world, one needs spirituality more than ever because there's so much pain and sickness. She believes that spirituality can be one's best friend and an endless source of strength.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in 'Kushi', opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will be next seen in the spy series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' with Varun Dhawan. It has been helmed by 'The Family Man' director duo Raj and DK.

