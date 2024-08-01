The wait is finally over! Fans who have been eagerly waiting for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will get to watch the much-awaited spy series in November this year. On Thursday, August 2, Prime Video announced 'Citadel: Honey Bunny's release date with an intriguing teaser.
'Citadel: Honey Bunny's release date and teaser
Today, Prime Video launched the teaser to reveal the premiere date of the series in a fan event in Mumbai with the cast and directors Raj & DK in attendance. 'Citadel' Indian version is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. The teaser looks enthralling and Samantha and Varun are seen performing some really high-octane action scenes.
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is all set to premiere worldwide on Prime Video on November 7, 2024.