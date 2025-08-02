Malayalam Actor And Mimicry Artiste Kalabhavan Navas Found Dead In Hotel; Police Suspect Cardiac Arrest

Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara, Kochi, on Friday
The Malayalam actor was 51
He died of a suspected cardiac arrest
Renowned Malayalam actor and mimicry artiste Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara, Kochi, on Friday (August 1) evening, reported PTI. He was 51. Kalabhavan was staying in the hotel for a film shoot.
Kalabhavan was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, as per the police. He is suspected to have died due to cardiac arrest, the police said.
Details about Kalabhavan's death
A report in The Hindu states that Kalabhavan was staying in the hotel as he was shooting for his upcoming Malayalam film Prakambanam. He was supposed to check out of his room on Friday evening, but he didn't come out of his room to check out, which prompted the hotel staff to check the room, where they found him in an unconscious state. As per the police, nothing suspicious was found in his room.
Kalabhavan's post-mortem will take place at Kalamassery's Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday, where the cause of his death will be confirmed. Post the procedure, his body will be handed over to his family. Kalabhavan's body has been kept at the SD Tata hospital in Chottanikkara.
Who was Kalabhavan Navas?
Kalabhavan, the son of Aboobacker, a Malayalam theatre and film actor, was popularly known for his mimicry acts. He was also a playback singer and actor in the Malayalam film industry. Navas made his acting debut in the film Chaithanyam in 1995. He mostly played comic roles.
Mimics Action 500 (1995), Hitler Brothers (1997), Junior Mandrake (1997), Mattupetti Machan and Amma Ammaayiyamma (1998), Chandamama (1999), Thillana Thillana (2003), Driving License (2019), Oru Anweshanathinte Thudakkam (2024), and Detective Ujjwalan (2025), among others, are some of his films and television shows.
He is survived by his wife married to Rehana, and three children: Naharin, Rihan, and Ridwan.